ANC WC working hard to choose candidates for 2019 elections
This past weekend the party held its candidate list conferences to decide which delegates to include.
CAEP TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress(ANC) says a thorough process is being followed to list candidates that will represent the party after next year's elections.
The ANC will be looking to pull out all the stops in next year's provincial election, with the Western Cape the only province not under the ruling party's control.
A provincial list of candidates that will represent the ANC at provincial and national level is being narrowed down.
The ANC currently has 14 seats in the Provincial Legislature, while it enjoys 244 seats in Parliament.
Former Western Cape premier and the party's provincial election boss Ebrahim Rasool said: “It’s been a far more quiet and reflective process within the African National Congress.”
The ruling party is confident it can reclaim the Western Cape after 10 years of Democratic Alliance governance.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
