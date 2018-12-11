[ALERT] #CourtneyPieters: Mortimer Saunders gets two life sentences

The Elsies River man has been convicted of the rape and premeditated murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted child killer Mortimer Saunders has been handed two life sentences in jail for the rape and premeditated murder of Courtney Pieters in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

The Elsie's River man was convicted of raping and murdering three-year-old in May last year.

He was arrested shortly after her body was found in Epping Industria, nine days after she was reported missing.

In a letter written by Saunders and presented to the court in mitigation of sentence, the Elsies River man says Pieters didn't deserve what happened to her.

He has apologised to the girl's family as well as his own relatives.

