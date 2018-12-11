UN seeks $4 billion for Yemen
Each year, the world body needs an additional billion dollars, UN Under Secretary General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said.
UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations said Monday it was seeking $4 billion to provide humanitarian aid to some 20 million Yemenis next year - or about 70% of the war-stricken country's population.
Each year, the world body needs an additional billion dollars, UN Under Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said.
A donors' conference backed by Sweden, Switzerland and the UN is set to take place on 26 February in Geneva.
"We didn't have a cessation of hostilities," although the violence appears to have decreased, added Lowcock, who recently travelled to the country, expressing hope for a positive outcome to peace negotiations taking place in Sweden between the parties under UN auspices.
He denounced obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid, noting that Yemen also needs help to bring its economy back from the brink.
"Hodeida port is crucial" for humanitarian aid, Lowcock said, referring to the flashpoint city at the heart of negotiations in Sweden.
The Yemeni government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and its military allies, has been battling the Iran-backed Huthi rebels for control of Yemen for nearly four years, spawning what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Popular in World
-
Siberian serial killer cop convicted of dozens more murders
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Embattled Trump struggles to fill key White House post
-
US bars entry of ousted Gambian dictator Jammeh
-
Huawei CFO seeks bail on health concerns; Canada wants her in jail
-
EU renews Congo sanctions ahead of presidential election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.