2 injured after MyCiTi bus torched in Woodstock

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been injured after a MyCiTi bus was torched in Woodstock.

The bus was petrol bombed on Monday night. Fire and Rescue Services says the driver and a passenger were hurt in the attack.

Last week, another MyCiTi vehicle was attacked in Mitchells Plain.

A petrol bomb was hurled at the vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The bus was only slightly dented.

