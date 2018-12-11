Tom Moyane awaits court decision on bid to set aside axing as Sars boss

Moyane insists that he is not trying to escape being held accountable but rather wants to appear before a lawfully constituted disciplinary hearing where he is allowed to defend himself.

PRETORIA - Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane could find out on Tuesday whether he'll get his job back.

Moyane approached the High Court in Pretoria last week to review and set aside the president's decision to sack him so he can proceed with a challenge to the lawfulness of the establishment of the Nugent commission of inquiry.

Ramaphosa axed Moyane in September after accepting the recommendation made by retired Judge Robert Nugent in his interim report.

Moyane has asked the court to return the status quo and that he be placed on suspension once again.

He also asked Judge Hans Fabricius to prohibit the Nugent commission from delivering its final report to Ramaphosa.

The former commissioner also wants to challenge the lawfulness of the Nugent commission of inquiry, which he claims has severely prejudiced him.

If Moyane loses this application, it would clear the way for Ramaphosa to appoint a new permanent head of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

