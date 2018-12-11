Timothy Omotoso will spend another Christmas behind bars
CAPE TOWN - Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso will spend another Christmas behind bars.
The sex trafficking case against him and two others has been postponed until next February.
Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho appeared in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
The televangelist was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport last year.
His co-accused were taken into custody a few months later for allegedly recruiting young women and girls for sexual exploitation.
Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann has informed the court that all the necessary paperwork is before the Supreme Court of Appeal which still has to make a ruling.
The defence filed an application for Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself claiming he's biased.
A second application calls for the charges against controversial pastor Omotoso and his co-accused to be quashed.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Tshepo Ndwalaza says the delay has been caused after the defence didn't submit its original documents of its petition to the SCA.
Ndwalaza believes this is a delaying tactic employed by Omotoso’s legal team to prolong the case.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
