Stats SA: Gross earnings in non-agricultural sectors increase by 4.2%
Stats SA says the increase in gross earnings comes with an increase in jobs in six sectors, including the community and business services, as well as mining.
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa says gross earnings paid to workers in the non-agricultural sectors increased by 4.2% in the third quarter of the year.
This is below the inflation rate of 5.1% for October.
South Africa has been battling massive unemployment of around 27.5%.
Stats SA says the increase in gross earnings comes with an increase in jobs in six sectors, including the community and business services, as well as mining.
However, overall, there was a decline of 16,000 jobs in the non-farming sector.
It also says there was a decrease in earnings in the construction industry, which saw a decline of about 5,000 jobs.
The formal non-agricultural sector shed 16 000 jobs in Q3:2018. #Job losses driven by #manufacturing (-7 000), #construction (-5 000) & #mining (-2 000) industries #StatsSA Read more here: https://t.co/FcecKi4Ajr pic.twitter.com/zTxEA5Q7I9— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 11, 2018
Stats SA says the average monthly earnings paid to employees in the formal non-agricultural sector increased by about R700 to almost R21,000 on average in the third quarter.
South Africans have been battling increased living costs including higher inflation, VAT and fuel prices.
More in Business
-
ANC Limpopo ‘unaware’ of Danny Msiza’s resignation over VBS saga
-
#RandReport: Rand firms in line with emerging markets and stocks
-
Famous Brand's UK burger chain shuts 14 struggling stores
-
ANC Limpopo to monitor implementation of VBS recommendations
-
Hiring more female leaders is good for profits. Here’s the evidence
-
Eskom has no plans to increase renewable energy capacity, says Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.