Stats SA: Gross earnings in non-agricultural sectors increase by 4.2%

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa says gross earnings paid to workers in the non-agricultural sectors increased by 4.2% in the third quarter of the year.

This is below the inflation rate of 5.1% for October.

South Africa has been battling massive unemployment of around 27.5%.

Stats SA says the increase in gross earnings comes with an increase in jobs in six sectors, including the community and business services, as well as mining.

However, overall, there was a decline of 16,000 jobs in the non-farming sector.

It also says there was a decrease in earnings in the construction industry, which saw a decline of about 5,000 jobs.

Stats SA says the average monthly earnings paid to employees in the formal non-agricultural sector increased by about R700 to almost R21,000 on average in the third quarter.

South Africans have been battling increased living costs including higher inflation, VAT and fuel prices.