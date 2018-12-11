Sentencing of Atlantis baby (2) killers postponed to Jan 2019

On Tuesday, the State and defence concluded delivering evidence in arguments in aggravation and mitigation of sentence.

CAPE TOWN - Closing arguments will be delivered in the Western Cape High Court next month in the case against the men who killed two-year-old Braydon Graaff in Atlantis.

On Tuesday, the State and defence concluded delivering evidence in arguments in aggravation and mitigation of sentence.

A stray bullet hit the toddler while he was in his mother's arms in Robinvale, Cape Town, in October 2016.

The child was struck in the chest, while his mother was wounded in the wrist when Renaldo Galant and Charlton Renier opened fire on another man.

The parents of slain Graaff sat in the public gallery with tears in their eyes as the social worker read out her victim impact report in court.

Elka Gertzen told the court that she interviewed numerous people who've been impacted by the shooting in October 2016.

She interviewed Dennic Hendricks, who the men intended to shoot while he was standing at the MyCiTi bus stop in Atlantis.

Hendricks was wounded during the attack but managed to run away from the shooters.

And as he ran, the deceased two-year-old and his mom Rostan were caught in the shooting.

The social worker says Hendricks is still battling to come to terms with what happened and he wants to know why the men had shot at him.

Hendricks also added that he feels responsible for the little boy's death, as Graaff was killed by the bullet that was meant for him.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)