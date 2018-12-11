SCA dismisses Omotoso's petition for judge to recuse himself

They also wanted Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself as the trio believes they won't get a fair trial if he continues to preside over the matter.

CAPE TOWN - A petition of appeal against a Port Elizabeth High Court judge's decision not to recuse himself from presiding in the trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others have been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The SCA has also turned down a second application brought by the defence, who wants the charges against Omotoso and his co-accused to be quashed arguing that the charge sheet lacked sufficient information.

On Monday, trial proceedings were remanded until next year as the ruling by the appeals court was still awaited.

The televangelist, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

They also wanted Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself as the trio believes they won't get a fair trial if he continues to preside over the matter.

Makaula dismissed both applications, thus prompting the defence to petition the SCA.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Tshepo Ndwalaza says they were informed about the SCA's rulings on the two applications on Monday afternoon.

“We can confirm as the NPA that indeed the SCA ruled against the recusal of Judge Mkaula and questioning of charges.”

The trial will resume on 4 February in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)