SCA dismisses bid to have judge in Timothy Omotoso trial recuse himself
Their lawyer had argued that Judge Mandela Makaula was biased against them.
CAPE TOWN - The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an application to have the judge presiding over the trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused recuse himself.
Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho appeared in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday where the rape and sex trafficking case against them was postponed to February.
The televangelist was arrested last year.
His co-accused were taken into custody a few months later for allegedly recruiting young women and girls for sexual exploitation.
