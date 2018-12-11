SAHRC to conduct inquiry into Ashwin Willemse walkout
Advocate Vincent Maleka chaired an internal SuperSport inquiry where it cleared Willemse's co-presenters Nick Mallet and Nass Botha of racism.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission says it has received a request to intervene in the matter involving former Springbok Ashwin Willemse and SuperSport.
Willemse walked out during a live broadcast earlier this year accusing Botha and Mallett of patronising and undermining him.
Maleka recommended that SuperSport refer his report to the commission.
The commission's CEO Tseliso Thipanyane says they will conduct an inquiry.
“There were allegations that he was treated unfairly and allegations of racism. The commission will look into those and basically determine whether any human rights were violated.”
