Manjoo releases own report on Equal Education sexual harassment claims

JOHANNESBURG - One of the panellists who was part of a team investigating sexual harassment allegations against former Equal Education executives has released her own report.

Rashida Manjoo recused herself from the official Satchwell report and its findings released in November. The report exonerated a treasurer at Equal Education Doron Isaacs.

Earlier in 2018, the NGO instituted an independent inquiry to investigate senior staffers accused of sexual harassment.

The panel, which drafted the report, said it refused to consider any confidential submissions made by the victims’ request for total anonymity, saying it infringed on the principle of fairness.

In her report, Manjoo says there were no signs that the organisation provided a victim-centred approach and a responsive environment that allowed for disclosure of any allegations of sexual allegation and intimidation.

Manjoo has recommended that Equal Education undertake an internal transformative justice process that focusses on complainants being seen and heard in a safe and responsive space.

She says her view is that Equal Education needs to initiate a process of dialogue to engage with the 19 complainants and their legal representatives to fully understand the scope of allegations.

Equal Education response to Satchwell/Langa and Manjoo reports: Closes the Satchwell Enquiry, continues to learn and commits to extensive organisational review to build a better Equal Education. https://t.co/i6JLRlq4mD — Equal Education (@equal_education) December 11, 2018

