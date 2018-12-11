Mabe: I would never violate a woman

On Monday, Eyewitness News revealed a 14-page grievance letter sent to the ANC’s top officials by Mabe's personal assistant.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson Pule Mabe says he would never violate a woman.

She claims Mabe sexually harassed her on at least two occasions.

Mabe has now announced that he has taken leave from his job pending the outcome of an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

He explains in a statement how he was raised by a single woman who taught him from a very early age to protect the rights of women.

BREAKING : ANC says it has accepted #PuleMabe’s request to take leave from his job while grievance complaint against him is being dealt with. pic.twitter.com/YIvGqxvQyt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018

Mabe says throughout his life as an activist, he has come to appreciate the importance of “co-existing with my fellow cadres regardless of their social or sexual standing”

“I was raised by a single woman - my own grandmother, who went an extra mile to provide for us. I have been nurtured from a very early age to understand what it means to preserve the rights of women.”

He says he would never, in his clear mind and conscience, violate women.

Mabe says he would be doing an injustice on his part if he didn’t give the allegations against him the attention and respect they deserve.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)