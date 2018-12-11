Pote Human appointed as Bulls' Super Rugby coach

Pote Human will succeed the departed John Mitchell as the Blue Bulls' new Super Rugby coach for the 2019 season, with Alan Zondagh as the new director of rugby.

JOHANNESBURG - Pote Human will succeed the departed John Mitchell as the Blue Bulls' new Super Rugby coach for the 2019 season, with Alan Zondagh as the new director of rugby.

Human is no stranger to Loftus Versfeldt as he has enjoyed previous stints at the union in 2005 to 2007 where he was the assistant coach to Heyneke Meyer’s successful Super Rugby campaign.

Human was Mitchell’s assistant in 2018 and now steps into the Bulls hot seat following the departure of Mitchell to join the England Rugby side as the defence coach in August.

The other addition to the Bulls technical staff is Zondagh who will assume the director of rugby position where he will oversee the development of the Bulls' junior and senior structures going forward. Zondagh is also a very well-respected coach who has coached at Western Province and Eastern Province, while he was instrumental to Saracens' recent successes in the English Premiership and in European competitions.

SA Rugby director of rugby and Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus, will also perform a mentorship role for the Bull’s new management.

Blue Bulls Rugby board president Willem Strauss says that Human and Zondagh are welcome appointments at the three-time Super Rugby champions.

“Pote has proved himself at every level and has a track record that speaks for itself. We are privileged to have men of his calibre within our system, that can step up into this role. He has the full support of everybody at Loftus.”

“Alan is a rugby visionary, and with his international experience, he will add immensely to the future growth of this brand. He will also serve as a mentor to our coaches and management, and I believe that they will gain a lot from having a guy of his calibre around. We would like to officially welcome him to the Bulls family, and are looking forward to the difference he will make.”