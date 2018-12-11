Numsa says its members not part of violent plastic strike
Around 10,000 workers downed tools in October demanding a 15% salary hike and for wages to be reverted to R40 per hour compared to the newly proposed R20 figure.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says allegations that some of their members caused part of the violence that played out during the plastics strike are baseless.
The strike is being led by Numsa alongside the Metal and Electrical Workers Union of South Africa.
Since the commencement of the strike, companies have reported incidents of vandalism at their warehouses where workers were assaulted and cars set alight.
The union says no evidence has been provided to show that their workers were involved in the clashes which have claimed the life of a security guard.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We find it strange that the trusted company is accusing Numsa, specifically, as being responsible for the violence. They make this accusation without a shred of evidence and on that basis, we reject the allegation.”
Hlubi-Majola says no Numsa workers were part of the company where the security guard was killed and that evidence should be provided to back claims that some of their own were involved in the violence.
“We are urging those that have evidence to contact the police and ensure that police do their work on any cases of vandalism or violence. We don’t support violence. We’re a trade union that is law-abiding.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
