North West govt to hold prayer service for peace in the province
The provincial government says this is part of efforts to galvanise the region, following the recent spate of violent protests.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West government says it will hold a prayer service for reconciliation, unity and peace in the province.
The province has been rocked by violent protests in 2018, with some calling for the resignation of former premier Supra Mahumapelo.
Protesters also turned their attention to foreign nationals, calling on all shop owners from outside the country to leave the province.
“Professor Job Mokgoro indicated that there’s a need for the trust deficit to be addressed because clearly, the community had lost trust in the government and how it was rendering services,” says spokesperson Bonolo Mohlakoana.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
