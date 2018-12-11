Popular Topics
North West govt to hold prayer service for peace in the province

The provincial government says this is part of efforts to galvanise the region, following the recent spate of violent protests.

FILE: Residents in the township of Seweding near Mahikeng protest for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 20 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
FILE: Residents in the township of Seweding near Mahikeng protest for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 20 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The North West government says it will hold a prayer service for reconciliation, unity and peace in the province.

The provincial government says this is part of efforts to galvanise the region, following the recent spate of violent protests.

The province has been rocked by violent protests in 2018, with some calling for the resignation of former premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Protesters also turned their attention to foreign nationals, calling on all shop owners from outside the country to leave the province.

“Professor Job Mokgoro indicated that there’s a need for the trust deficit to be addressed because clearly, the community had lost trust in the government and how it was rendering services,” says spokesperson Bonolo Mohlakoana.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

