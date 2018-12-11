9 slain in massacre in troubled eastern DR Congo

The massacre occurred in the town of Oicha, in the Beni region, local administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

BENI - Suspected militiamen killed nine civilians overnight Monday in the troubled east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, government officials and the military said.

The massacre occurred in the town of Oicha, in the Beni region, local administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

The assailants were suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group blamed for hundreds of killings since 2014.