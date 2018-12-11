9 slain in massacre in troubled eastern DR Congo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

9 slain in massacre in troubled eastern DR Congo

The massacre occurred in the town of Oicha, in the Beni region, local administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

FILE: A family member of a woman killed in an alleged attack by the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group carries the cross for the grave on November 12, 2018, in Beni. Suspected Ugandan rebels killed six people, hacking one woman to death, and kidnapped five others in the Democratic Republic of Congo's restive east, officials said on November 11. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A family member of a woman killed in an alleged attack by the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group carries the cross for the grave on November 12, 2018, in Beni. Suspected Ugandan rebels killed six people, hacking one woman to death, and kidnapped five others in the Democratic Republic of Congo's restive east, officials said on November 11. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

BENI - Suspected militiamen killed nine civilians overnight Monday in the troubled east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, government officials and the military said.

The massacre occurred in the town of Oicha, in the Beni region, local administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

The assailants were suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group blamed for hundreds of killings since 2014.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA