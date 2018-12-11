New moms get sports star surprise at Groote Schuur Hospital

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Stormers player Scarra Ntubeni, comedian Siv Ngesi and surfer Greg Bertish paid a visit to moms and their bundles of joy at Groote Schuur's neonatal unit.

CAPE TOWN - New mothers at Groote Schuur Hospital were given a surprise on Monday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Stormers player Scarra Ntubeni, comedian Siv Ngesi and surfer Greg Bertish paid a visit to moms and their bundles of joy at Groote Schuur's neonatal unit. The unit specialises in the care of premature newborn infants.

#BabyTrust SA celebrities and members of the Newborns Trust surprised parents in unit with gifts. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/kohDYmRNi0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2018

Kolisi says he loves children.

“He (my son) was born at seven months so I know what we went through, especially my wife. For us, we’re just here to show love. I know the kids might not see us or hear us, but their parents can see people care and support them.”

Ntubeni says joining the trust was an absolute pleasure and adds that a family member was also born premature.

“My nephew was born premature, so I know how stressful it can be. What they do here and the amount of love they give the kids is amazing.”

Bertish commended the great work done by the staff at the hospital and wishes parents a wonderful Christmas.

“To see the babies fighting for their lives and their parents fighting alongside them is what gets them through. Facilities like this at Groote Schuur, the trust and parents who are here for hours and hours.”

