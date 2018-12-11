New moms get sports star surprise at Groote Schuur Hospital
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Stormers player Scarra Ntubeni, comedian Siv Ngesi and surfer Greg Bertish paid a visit to moms and their bundles of joy at Groote Schuur's neonatal unit.
CAPE TOWN - New mothers at Groote Schuur Hospital were given a surprise on Monday.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Stormers player Scarra Ntubeni, comedian Siv Ngesi and surfer Greg Bertish paid a visit to moms and their bundles of joy at Groote Schuur's neonatal unit. The unit specialises in the care of premature newborn infants.
#BabyTrust SA celebrities and members of the Newborns Trust surprised parents in unit with gifts. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/kohDYmRNi0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2018
Kolisi says he loves children.
“He (my son) was born at seven months so I know what we went through, especially my wife. For us, we’re just here to show love. I know the kids might not see us or hear us, but their parents can see people care and support them.”
Ntubeni says joining the trust was an absolute pleasure and adds that a family member was also born premature.
“My nephew was born premature, so I know how stressful it can be. What they do here and the amount of love they give the kids is amazing.”
Bertish commended the great work done by the staff at the hospital and wishes parents a wonderful Christmas.
“To see the babies fighting for their lives and their parents fighting alongside them is what gets them through. Facilities like this at Groote Schuur, the trust and parents who are here for hours and hours.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
High Court dismisses Tom Moyane's bid to have dismissal reviewed, set aside
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
BLF claims it has no money to pay legal costs as cases pile up
-
Eskom's load shedding a diversion, claims former exec Matshela Koko
-
DA to take action after Mngxitama’s 'kill white people' threats
-
ANC NWC orders Qedani Mahlangu, Brian Hlongwa to resign from Gauteng PEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.