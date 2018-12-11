New Brexit vote will be before 21 January - May's spokesman
Prime Minister Theresa May had been due to hold the vote later on Tuesday, but on Monday announced she would defer it and seek extra reassurances from the EU.
LONDON - Britain’s parliament will vote on whether to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal before 21 January, her spokesman said on Tuesday.
May had been due to hold the vote later on Tuesday, but on Monday announced she would defer it and seek extra reassurances from the European Union (EU) to make sure it got through parliament.
May is looking to resolve the impasse over her deal as quickly as possible, and intends to get the assurances she needs from European leaders before 21 January, the spokesman told reporters.
The spokesman also said May had earlier held a productive meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the first stop on a tour of European capitals. The two agreed to work to find a way through the current situation, he said.
May will hold a meeting of her cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.
