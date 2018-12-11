Popular Topics
Motsoaledi says specialist posts in Health Dept to take longer to finalise

The Health Department, on behalf of the National Health Council, announced on Sunday that thousands of jobs will be created for clinical professionals and support staff in provincial departments.

FILE: Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that of the 5,000 new posts to be filled by medical practitioners, the specialist’s positions are likely to take longer to finalise.

The Health Department, on behalf of the National Health Council, announced on Sunday that thousands of jobs will be created for clinical professionals and support staff in provincial departments.

Motsoaledi says many of the posts will be filled next month, most in the North West province.

The minister says internships and community service posts are not included.

“On the doctors side, we started with medical officers, then registrars and then specialists. There are no interns and community service because that’s a different process and we believe we’ll announce that process later this week.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA