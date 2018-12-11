[LISTEN] Unpacking the latest SAHRC report

Radio 702 | Equality remains the highest human rights violation, according to the SAHRC’s report for the 2016/2017 financial year.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says while it’s seen an increase in the number of equality complaints, race-related claims have seen a decrease.

The SAHRC released its report on Monday.

Gail Smith, head of advocacy and communications at SAHRC, explains: “Equality does remain the highest human rights violation, so the right to equality is being violated increasingly. But there are many grounds for equality, like race and gender.”

Listen to the audio for more.