[LISTEN] The importance of supporting your LGBT child
Radio 702 | Melinda Swift, who has a transgendered son, says her child’s gender identity did not stop her from loving and supporting him.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s LGBT society still faces discrimination and some more than others. While many are ostracised by the public for feeling comfortable in their sexual orientations and gender identities, some are also discriminated against by their family members.
But for Melinda Swift, she says her child’s gender identity did not stop her from loving and supporting him.
Swift, who has a transgendered son, speaks on how difficult it was for her to come to terms of having a transgender child.
“But I think it has got to do with anything that has to do with our kids; anyone who has children or is fond and loves children knows that if anything happens to hurt them, then you are happy to step in there with both feet.”
Swift said her love for her child and not wanting to miss out on her child’s life was the reason why she supported him.
“If you love your child, that’s the beginning and the end of it. You can continue to separate your life from theirs, but their life will continue with or without you.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
