[LISTEN] The importance of supporting your LGBT child

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

[LISTEN] The importance of supporting your LGBT child

| Melinda Swift, who has a transgendered son, says her child’s gender identity did not stop her from loving and supporting him.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s LGBT society still faces discrimination and some more than others. While many are ostracised by the public for feeling comfortable in their sexual orientations and gender identities, some are also discriminated against by their family members.

But for Melinda Swift, she says her child’s gender identity did not stop her from loving and supporting him.

Swift, who has a transgendered son, speaks on how difficult it was for her to come to terms of having a transgender child.

“But I think it has got to do with anything that has to do with our kids; anyone who has children or is fond and loves children knows that if anything happens to hurt them, then you are happy to step in there with both feet.”

Swift said her love for her child and not wanting to miss out on her child’s life was the reason why she supported him.

“If you love your child, that’s the beginning and the end of it. You can continue to separate your life from theirs, but their life will continue with or without you.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA