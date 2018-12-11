[LISTEN] South Africans most negative people in world, survey finds. Here's why

Radio 702 | Professor Sagie Narsiah from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s sociology department says our experience of everyday life is why South Africans have a negative outlook.

JOHANNESBURG - An independent research organisation, Our World in Data, found South Africans to be the most negative people in the world, particularly to the outlook on global poverty.

Our World in Data tracked how global poverty, child mortality and optimism about future improvements were dropping on a global level.

Professor Sagie Narsiah from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s sociology department says our experience of everyday life is why South Africans have a negative outlook.

“I think there is a sense that life is difficult, which it is, and particularly over the past month or so with issues such as load shedding, and 10 years ago with issues relating to corruption, service delivery and so on, has created a scenario of life getting worse rather than getting better in this country.

“I think this has then translated into a global outlook that is more pessimistic, rather than a one that is optimistic.”

