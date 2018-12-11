[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'

Radio 702 | Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says that the evidence in the claims against EFF's Floyd Shivambu in the VBS scandal is solid.

JOHANNESBURG - New information has immerged claiming Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’ deputy president Floyd Shivambu used his influence to secure a home loan with VBS Mutual Bank for his parent’s house.

The Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio reported that along with the R16 million in illicit payments, VBS also approved a R1.46 million home loan which is registered to the slush fund Shivambu's brother Brian operated.

When approached by Eyewitness News, the EFF deputy leader referred to the claims as rubbish.

Speaking to Ray White on Radio 702, Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick said they have solid evidence to prove that the claims against Shivambu are true.

“The problem is I, as a journalist, can never work in South Africa or the world again if I make things up at the moment. Not only from the evidence side is it solid, but also from my reputational side is it solid.”

