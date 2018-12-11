[LISTEN] IRR poll: ANC could get 59% of the vote in 2019 elections

Radio 702 | The Institute of Race Relations poll also predicts that the DA will attract 22% of the vote, while the EFF will get 10% based on a 69% voter turnout.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) is predicted to receive around 59% of the votes in the upcoming general elections next year.

That’s according to a snap poll conducted by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

The organisation also projected the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), will attract 22% of the vote, while the Economic Freedom Fighters will get 10% based on a 69% voter turnout.

Talk Radio 702’s Clement Manyathela spoke to Gareth van Onselen, the head of politics and governance at the IRR, about their latest poll.

“There are a number of people who obviously don’t go to the polls [on election day] … we used a number of models to be able to project how turn out would look like at different levels.”

