[LISTEN] IRR poll: ANC could get 59% of the vote in 2019 elections

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

[LISTEN] IRR poll: ANC could get 59% of the vote in 2019 elections

| The Institute of Race Relations poll also predicts that the DA will attract 22% of the vote, while the EFF will get 10% based on a 69% voter turnout.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) is predicted to receive around 59% of the votes in the upcoming general elections next year.

That’s according to a snap poll conducted by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

The organisation also projected the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), will attract 22% of the vote, while the Economic Freedom Fighters will get 10% based on a 69% voter turnout.

Talk Radio 702’s Clement Manyathela spoke to Gareth van Onselen, the head of politics and governance at the IRR, about their latest poll.

“There are a number of people who obviously don’t go to the polls [on election day] … we used a number of models to be able to project how turn out would look like at different levels.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA