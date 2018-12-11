Level playing fields will help SA heal, says Gobodo-Madikizela

Professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela says changes are needed so that black children are assured their lives will be different to their parents.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) commissioner Professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela says the playing field needs to be levelled in order for South Africans to heal from the wounds of the past.

The impact of past atrocities such as slavery, colonialism and apartheid were the central themes at a conference held in Stellenbosch over the weekend as South Africa commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report.

Gobodo-Madikizela says changes are needed so that black children are assured that their lives will be different to their parents.

“The future of our children is change. If our children could have the opportunity that white beneficiaries in the past had, equal opportunity to improve their lives, equal opportunity to have a different future, then we’re levelling the field.”

