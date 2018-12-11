Leonardo DiCaprio ordered to return Oscar statue

The 44-year-old actor was gifted Marlon Brando's 1954 trophy for 'On The Waterfront', and he will have to hand it over to authorities due to an ongoing court case.

LONDON - Leonardo DiCaprio has been ordered to return an Oscars statue given to Marlon Brando in 1954 because of an ongoing investigation involving Jho Low, who gifted him the trophy.

The 44-year-old actor - who ended a long career journey when he was named best actor for his role in 2015's The Revenant - was gifted Brando's 1954 trophy for On The Waterfront, and he will have to hand it over to authorities due to an ongoing court case.

As reported by the New York Times, Malasian financier Low gave DiCaprio the award after originally buying it at an auction for $600,000.

Low - who financed the actor's movie The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013 - is accused of committing fraud against an investment fund for billions of dollars.

As well as Brando's Oscar, the star has also handed over other presents given by Low, including a Pablo Picasso painting.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences retains the right to buy any of its statues by for just $1, so it's expected that's where the trophy will be returned to following the end of the investigation.

