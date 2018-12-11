Italy's ASPI to pay for new Genoa bridge - transport minister
ASPI is a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia which managed the A10 motorway where a bridge collapsed on 14 August, killing 43 people.
ROME - Toll road operator Autostrade per l’Italia will not take part in demolishing or reconstructing the collapsed bridge in the city of Genoa, but will have to pay for both operations, Italy’s Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday.
“I confirm that Autostrade, which managed that road, will not touch the bridge and will not take part in demolishing or reconstructing, but will have to pay both,” Toninelli said to Radio 24.
Toninelli said that he hoped that the new bridge would be completed by the end of next year.
