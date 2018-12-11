High Court dismisses Tom Moyane's bid to have dismissal reviewed, set aside

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane's application to review and set aside the president's decision to sack him.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane's application to review and set aside the president's decision to sack him so that he can proceed with a challenge to the lawfulness of the establishment of the Nugent commission of inquiry.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Judge Hans Fabricius says that the matter is not urgent. Relief to interdict retired Judge Robert Nugent from submitting his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been dismissed.

Fabricius says that Moyane failed to establish a right to set aside the president’s acceptance of Nugent’s recommendations, adding that the commission was lawfully established and acted within its terms of reference.

#TomMoyane Fabricius: the national interest far outweighs Moyane’s narrow financial interests. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018

#TomMoyane Fabricius: described Moyane’s conduct in this application as reprehensible and vexatious. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018