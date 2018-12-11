Popular Topics
Go

Gift of Givers continue with relief efforts in Alex following fire

The blaze ripped through an informal settlement in the township on Thursday afternoon which destroyed hundreds of shacks.

The Gift of the Givers distribute hampers in Alexandra on 10 December 2018 after a fire ripped through the informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: EWN
The Gift of the Givers distribute hampers in Alexandra on 10 December 2018 after a fire ripped through the informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gift of the Givers is continuing relief efforts in Alexandra by providing corrugated iron to residents to help them rebuild their homes in the wake of a devastating fire.

The blaze ripped through an informal settlement in the township on Thursday afternoon, which destroyed hundreds of shacks.

The relief organisation has been handing out warm food, groceries and toiletries.

The group's Emily Thomas says: “Only about 25% of people have started to rebuild those that can afford roof sheeting and the others are now just waiting on donations or the next pay cheque.

“Hopefully within the next day or two, we’ll be able to distribute so that more people can be able to rebuild.”

It’s understood the fire may have been deliberately started by a man after an argument with a resident.

He was later beaten to death and a case of murder has been opened.

WATCH: Alex residents rebuild after fire

