Gauteng ANC to discuss Mahlangu, Hlongwa resignation orders

Qedani Mahlangu has been accused of overseeing the Life Esidimeni tragedy while Brian Hlongwa was implicated in the SIU report in alleged corrupt activities.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it will discuss its mother body’s decision to order Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa to resign from the provincial structure.

The party is expected to hold its last provincial executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter the national working committee (NWC) sent to the provincial party informing it that the former health MEC and the former provincial chief whip must step down with immediate effect.

Two months ago, the party’s provincial integrity committee recommended that Mahlangu and Hlongwa step down from the PEC and that their membership be revoked, saying they had brought the party into disrepute.

Mahlangu has been accused of overseeing the Life Esidimeni tragedy while Hlongwa was implicated in the Special Investigation Unit report in alleged corrupt activities totalling R1.2 billion.

In the letter, the NWC says while the two must step down, their membership must not be suspended.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)