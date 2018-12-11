Food, clothing & toiletries donated to Alex fire victims
This comes after a fire burned through an informal settlement in Alexandra last Thursday, destroying more than 600 shacks.
JOHANNESBURG - Donations of clothing, food and toiletries continue to pour in at the Sandton Fire Station for residents in Alexandra.
Relief efforts began on Friday morning with disaster management and relief organisations, including Gift of the Givers, provided supplies for residents.
Plastic bags and boxes full of food, toiletries and clothing have filled at least four engine bays at the Sandton station
Mattresses, blankets, stationery and dishes are some of the items that will be taken to the residents of Alexandra.
Disaster management’s Neil Rooi said: “The response has been incredible from civil society, business and community organisations. There’s a lot of clothing donations and food.”
Rooi says they will be taking a break from taking supplies to Alexandra to allow residents to build their houses and storage facilities.
VIDEO: Alexandra fire leaves hundreds displaced
