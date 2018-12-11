Food, clothing & toiletries donated to Alex fire victims

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Food, clothing & toiletries donated to Alex fire victims

This comes after a fire burned through an informal settlement in Alexandra last Thursday, destroying more than 600 shacks.

The Gift of the Givers distribute hampers in Alexandra on 10 December 2018 after a fire ripped through the informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: EWN
The Gift of the Givers distribute hampers in Alexandra on 10 December 2018 after a fire ripped through the informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: EWN
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Donations of clothing, food and toiletries continue to pour in at the Sandton Fire Station for residents in Alexandra.

This comes after a fire burned through an informal settlement in Alexandra last Thursday, destroying more than 600 shacks.

Relief efforts began on Friday morning with disaster management and relief organisations, including Gift of the Givers, provided supplies for residents.

Plastic bags and boxes full of food, toiletries and clothing have filled at least four engine bays at the Sandton station

Mattresses, blankets, stationery and dishes are some of the items that will be taken to the residents of Alexandra.

Disaster management’s Neil Rooi said: “The response has been incredible from civil society, business and community organisations. There’s a lot of clothing donations and food.”

Rooi says they will be taking a break from taking supplies to Alexandra to allow residents to build their houses and storage facilities.

VIDEO: Alexandra fire leaves hundreds displaced

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA