Food, clothing & toiletries donated to Alex fire victims

JOHANNESBURG - Donations of clothing, food and toiletries continue to pour in at the Sandton Fire Station for residents in Alexandra.

This comes after a fire burned through an informal settlement in Alexandra last Thursday, destroying more than 600 shacks.

Relief efforts began on Friday morning with disaster management and relief organisations, including Gift of the Givers, provided supplies for residents.

Plastic bags and boxes full of food, toiletries and clothing have filled at least four engine bays at the Sandton station

Mattresses, blankets, stationery and dishes are some of the items that will be taken to the residents of Alexandra.

Disaster management’s Neil Rooi said: “The response has been incredible from civil society, business and community organisations. There’s a lot of clothing donations and food.”

Rooi says they will be taking a break from taking supplies to Alexandra to allow residents to build their houses and storage facilities.

