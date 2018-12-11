Florence Radzilani resigns as Vhembe mayor in wake of VBS Bank scandal
Under Radzilani's watch, it is understood that the municipality deposited over R300 million with VBS Mutual Bank, money which will never be recovered.
JOHANNESBURG - Vhembe Mayor Florence Radzilani has resigned with immediate effect from her post.
In her resignation letter released on Tuesday, Radzilani says she reiterates that she was in no way involved in the VBS Mutal Bank's investments both officially or privately.
Under Radzilani's watch, it is understood that the municipality deposited over R300 million with VBS Mutual Bank, money which will never be recovered.
Radzilani, who is also the Limpopo provincial ANC deputy chairperson in the province, has been implicated as one of the people who benefited from the looting at the bank.
More to follow.
Popular in Politics
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
High Court dismisses Tom Moyane's bid to have dismissal reviewed, set aside
-
ANC's Pule Mabe takes leave in wake of sexual harassment accusation
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
-
ANC sacks 7 Limpopo mayors linked to VBS saga
-
ANC NWC orders Qedani Mahlangu, Brian Hlongwa to resign from Gauteng PEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.