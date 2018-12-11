Florence Radzilani resigns as Vhembe mayor in wake of VBS Bank scandal

Under Radzilani's watch, it is understood that the municipality deposited over R300 million with VBS Mutual Bank, money which will never be recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Vhembe Mayor Florence Radzilani has resigned with immediate effect from her post.

In her resignation letter released on Tuesday, Radzilani says she reiterates that she was in no way involved in the VBS Mutal Bank's investments both officially or privately.

Under Radzilani's watch, it is understood that the municipality deposited over R300 million with VBS Mutual Bank, money which will never be recovered.

Radzilani, who is also the Limpopo provincial ANC deputy chairperson in the province, has been implicated as one of the people who benefited from the looting at the bank.

