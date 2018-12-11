Excitement as new police station to be opened in Nyanga's Samora Machel

Police Minister Bheki Cele is on Tuesday expected to open the station and officially launch the province's festive season safety and security plan.

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga community policing forum believes a new police station in Samora Machel may lead to a drop in crime.

Nyanga CPF chairperson Martin Makhazi says residents are excited.

“It will be of great help for the community of Samora Machel. Remember for all these years those people were subjected to an unfair situation where they had to walk long distances to get to the South African Police Service. Now the service has been brought closer to them.”

