Eskom's load shedding a diversion, claims former exec Matshela Koko
He's tweeted that load shedding is a diversion, saying there's no need for it and something is horribly wrong to justify intentional outages when there is adequate generating capacity.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko has been vocal about the ongoing issues at the power utility for several months and now says load shedding is simply a diversion.
South Africans have been plunged into darkness for several hours at a time since the beginning of the month due to issues including coal and breakdowns at power stations.
Koko resigned in February after being accused of misleading the state capture inquiry in Parliament and leaking information to people associated with the Guptas.
Koko doesn't work at Eskom anymore.
He left under a cloud of suspicion as he was accused of lying and being part of corrupt dealings.
However, he still has a lot to say when it comes to how the utility is operating.
Now he's tweeted that load shedding is a diversion, saying there's no need for it and something is horribly wrong to justify intentional outages when there is adequate generating capacity.
I think #Loadshedding is a diversion.— Engineer Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) December 10, 2018
There is no need for it. Something is horribly wrong at #Eskom today to justify loadshedding. At 23% reserve margin, there is plenty of generating capacity.
The real problem for Eskom is the IPPs. Don't be fooled!!!https://t.co/hbM27P7ijE
#JabuMabuza says #Eskom is entitled to a cost reflective tarrif irrespective of what their costs are. The IPP Costs are running away. Eskom has been awarded 4.5% incr pa for the next 3 yrs. On top of that it wants another 15% incr.Eskom wants a minimum of 19.5 % incr pa. Nonsense https://t.co/ArYX6r5GNM— Engineer Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) December 10, 2018
In other tweets, he goes on to say that back in 2014, when the country also experienced load shedding Eskom didn't have power from the Ingula, Medupi or Kusile power stations, yet today, with an additional 600 megawatts from these stations and demand down by 2%, South Africans have been hit by stage 2 load shedding in summer, on a Sunday.
Meanwhile, there's been no load shedding for the past two days but there's a high risk of stage 1 load shedding for today.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
ANCWL calls for swift action against ANC members accused of sex harassment
-
Gift of Givers continue with relief efforts in Alex following fire
-
Motsoaledi says specialist posts in Health Dept to take longer to finalise
-
2 injured after MyCiTi bus torched in Woodstock
-
Esidimeni claimants vow to continue fight until payouts made
-
Timothy Omotoso will spend another Christmas behind bars
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.