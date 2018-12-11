Esidimeni claimants vow to continue fight until payouts made

The State was ordered to compensate relatives for the disaster that lead to the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients in 2016 and 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of some of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy say they're expecting their payments from government by the end of the week.

The families marched on Premier David Makhura's office and Luthuli House on Monday, demanding an explanation following another delay in the payment of the damages given that the deadlines lapsed back in June.

In a move that was welcomed by the families, the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa has committed to speaking to the premier to make sure government delivers.

“When the matter is resolved you will know that Zizi or the ANC have spoken to the premier. We want to resolve this issue speedily.”

Meanwhile, Mpho Padi, a relative of one of the victims, says they'll continue their fight.

“We told him to ensure that they call us by the end of this week for our banking details. If the payments don’t come in, ‘aluta continua’.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)