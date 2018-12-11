EPPA wants Nathi Mthethwa to intervene in Robben Island grievances
The ex-Robben Island political prisoners have vowed to occupy prison cells on Robben Island while embarking on a hunger strike.
CAPE TOWN - The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) wants Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to intervene in their grievances against Robben Island Museum.
They are slamming museum management as they demand better management at the iconic site.
“We’re still consulting with other EPPA members that are going to occupy Robben Island while demanding the minister institute a foreign investigation, including the suspension of the CEO and resolution of the board,” says Mpho Masemola, the national secretary of the association.
They had given management seven days to respond but now they are taking the fight to the minister.
“The plight of the former prisoners and social economic conditions have not been met, one of them is a funeral scheme. Robben Island, on a yearly basis, is making billions of rand but ex-political prisoners are being buried as pauper when they die,” Masemola adds.
“As Robben Island, we’d like to confirm that we’ve not received any formal communication from the ex-Robben Island Political Prisoners Association regarding the questions they’ve raised with the CEO of Robben Island,” Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
