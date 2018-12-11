Ellen DeGeneres craved a 'challenge' prior to stand-up return
LONDON - TV star Ellen DeGeneres has admitted she's returned to stand-up comedy because she craved a challenge.
The 60-year-old TV star has ended her 15-year hiatus from the stand-up scene with her new Netflix special, Relatable and she admitted she initially quit because she was "done" with being on stage after 20 years.
DeGeneres - who has hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003 - said: "I was done with it, you know? I did it for like 20 years. I used to joke, when I was touring, 'Someday, you'll all come to me.' And now they do. So I just stopped going out."
The presenter admitted to fellow TV host Jimmy Kimmel that she used to find touring to be an exhausting experience.
WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres chats to Jimmy Kimmel about her return to stand-up comedy
However, she also missed the challenge of writing new material and performing it in front of a live audience.
DeGeneres - who is married to actress Portia de Rossi - shared: "It was my life for 20 years, and it was touring, and it was really hard because it was the beginning, and no one knows who you are. So when I was done with it, I was done.
"And then it had been 15 years and I decided I miss it and [thought] it would be a challenge to do another one, and I just decided to start writing. And I'm really happy with it."
The Finding Dory star also revealed she was determined that Relatable would reflect a different side of her personality - one that isn't often seen on her TV show.
She explained: "People know me from my talk show but they don't - I mean, a lot of people know that I did stand-up, but I've been on the air for 16 years, and [some people] just know my talk show.
"I wanted them to know that I did something different."
