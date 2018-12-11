Donations pour in following World of Birds robbery

The 81-year-old owner Walter Mangold, who's been running the park for 45 years, has thanked the public for their sympathy and support.

CAPE TOWN - Donations have been pouring in since Hout Bay's World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary was robbed on Sunday.

More than R70,000 has been raised since the incident; a company has pledged another R20,000 to assist the park.

Mangold says no arrests have been made yet, but staff will be undergoing polygraph testing as he suspects foul play.

“We know, of course, deep down that the whole thing was an inside [job], which could only have been done so precisely by somebody informing the robbers their routine on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.”