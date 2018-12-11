Popular Topics
Ramaphosa calls on municipalities to cut down on red tape

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are still far too many municipalities that are not well-resourced to a to the needs of their communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses South African Local Government Association National Members Assembly at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses South African Local Government Association National Members Assembly at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Durban. Picture: GCIS.
36 minutes ago

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described municipalities as the dynamic implementers of the National Development Plan (NDP), adding that investors should also equally be shared with rural areas.

Ramaphosa is at the South African Local Government Association’s (SALGA) National Members Assembly in Durban on Tuesday, where delegates have been reflecting on the progress made since the local government elections of August 2016.

Ramaphosa says municipalities have a responsibility to cut down on the red tape.

“(And) these $100 billion that we’re campaigning to win to be invested in our country, from both local as well as offshore investors, is the type of money that we want to be made available in your cities, in your towns.”

He says there are still far too many municipalities that are not well-resourced to the needs of their communities.

“As we respond to the challenges of the cities, as well as the towns, we need to invest resources and effort in revitalising rural areas.”

The president has been thanked by both the Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu for his interventions in dealing with political killings in the province.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

