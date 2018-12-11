Popular Topics
CT Metrorail's northern line service still affected after train derailment

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident. The derailment has affected already revised operations for trains on the northern line.

The good train that derailed on Cape Town's northern line on 10 December 2018. Picture: Supplied
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says it could take several days before services can return to normal following a train derailment between Bellville and Tygerberg stations.

A goods train derailed on Monday morning.

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident. The derailment has affected already revised operations for trains on the northern line.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott says: “Between Elsies River and Bellville, however, there’s only one line in operation so there’s a stop and go situation, which will add about 60 minutes in travel time. We will keep you updated. We ask that people consult our usual passenger consultation channels for any updates.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

