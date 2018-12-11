CT cops hunt two suspects after MyCiTi bus torched
The driver and a passenger were seriously injured in last night's attack in Woodstock.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for two suspects in connection with another MyCiTi bus attack.
The driver and a passenger were seriously injured in last night's attack in Woodstock.
Serious injuries when the vehicle was torched in Woodstock on Monday night. A passenger was also injured during the hit.
This comes after another attack on a MyCiTi vehicle in Mitchells Plain last week.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Woodstock police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. According to information, two suspects threw a petrol bomb at a MyCiTi bus in Woodstock last night. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”
The City of Cape Town's Felicity Purchase isn’t sure if the attacks are linked to the recent illegal MyCiTi bus strike.
“At this point, SAPS will do an investigation and our guys will assist wherever they can. But it’s too early to tell who was involved at this point.”
Last week, a MyCiTi vehicle came under attack in Mitchells Plain. A petrol bomb was hurled at the bus, but it was only slightly dented.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
High Court dismisses Tom Moyane's bid to have dismissal reviewed, set aside
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
BLF claims it has no money to pay legal costs as cases pile up
-
Eskom's load shedding a diversion, claims former exec Matshela Koko
-
ANC NWC orders Qedani Mahlangu, Brian Hlongwa to resign from Gauteng PEC
-
DA to take action after Mngxitama’s 'kill white people' threats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.