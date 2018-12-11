CT cops hunt two suspects after MyCiTi bus torched

The driver and a passenger were seriously injured in last night's attack in Woodstock.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for two suspects in connection with another MyCiTi bus attack.

Serious injuries when the vehicle was torched in Woodstock on Monday night. A passenger was also injured during the hit.

This comes after another attack on a MyCiTi vehicle in Mitchells Plain last week.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Woodstock police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. According to information, two suspects threw a petrol bomb at a MyCiTi bus in Woodstock last night. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

The City of Cape Town's Felicity Purchase isn’t sure if the attacks are linked to the recent illegal MyCiTi bus strike.

“At this point, SAPS will do an investigation and our guys will assist wherever they can. But it’s too early to tell who was involved at this point.”

Last week, a MyCiTi vehicle came under attack in Mitchells Plain. A petrol bomb was hurled at the bus, but it was only slightly dented.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)