Climate change: Experts warn 1.5°C could decide fate of our planet

Experts warn if the rising temperature of the Earth passes that threshold, the results could be disastrous.

CAPE TOWN - Just 1.5 degree Celsius could decide the fate of our planet.

The COP24 Climate Change Conference underway in Poland is trying to find a way to stop this from happening.

If global warming continues, experts fear the growing exodus of climate refugees forced to flee drought and starvation that’s already happening in parts of Central America.

The World Bank says in coming decades, more than 17 million people in Latin America could be forcibly displaced because of climate change.

Climate model shows it’s only getting worse, droughts are becoming more intense and the relatively small dry quarter of central America is expanding.

Additional reporting by CNN.