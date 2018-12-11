City of CT unsure if latest MyCiTi bus attack linked to strike
The arson attack on a MyCiTi bus in Woodstock could delay the service returning to normalcy following an illegal strike.
CAPE TOWN - An arson attack on a MyCiTi bus in Woodstock could delay the service returning to normalcy following an illegal strike.
It was hoped that the service would be running normally by late next week.
The bus was petrol bombed on Monday night on Roodebloem Road. A driver and passenger have been seriously injured and authorities are searching for the suspects behind the attack.
Disgruntled employees of a company contracted to help run the service went on strike months ago demanding they be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.
Several striking workers have since been fired as the industrial action was unprotected.
The City of Cape Town's Felicity Purchase isn't sure if the attacks are linked to the wildcat strike.
“At this point, SAPS will do an investigation and our guys will assist wherever they can. But it’s too early to tell who was involved at this point.”
Last week, a MyCiTi vehicle came under attack in Mitchells Plain. A petrol bomb was hurled at the bus, but it was only slightly dented.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
BLF claims it has no money to pay legal costs as cases pile up
-
Eskom's load shedding a diversion, claims former exec Matshela Koko
-
DA to take action after Mngxitama’s 'kill white people' threats
-
Hawks circle ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe over sex harassment claims
-
[CARTOON] Beware Of The Dogs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.