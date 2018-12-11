City of CT unsure if latest MyCiTi bus attack linked to strike

The arson attack on a MyCiTi bus in Woodstock could delay the service returning to normalcy following an illegal strike.

CAPE TOWN - An arson attack on a MyCiTi bus in Woodstock could delay the service returning to normalcy following an illegal strike.

It was hoped that the service would be running normally by late next week.

The bus was petrol bombed on Monday night on Roodebloem Road. A driver and passenger have been seriously injured and authorities are searching for the suspects behind the attack.

Disgruntled employees of a company contracted to help run the service went on strike months ago demanding they be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.

Several striking workers have since been fired as the industrial action was unprotected.

The City of Cape Town's Felicity Purchase isn't sure if the attacks are linked to the wildcat strike.

“At this point, SAPS will do an investigation and our guys will assist wherever they can. But it’s too early to tell who was involved at this point.”

Last week, a MyCiTi vehicle came under attack in Mitchells Plain. A petrol bomb was hurled at the bus, but it was only slightly dented.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)