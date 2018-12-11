Child killer Mortimer Saunders set to be sentenced

The Elsies River man has been convicted of the rape and premeditated murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted child killer Mortimer Saunders is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

The Elsies River man has been convicted of the rape and premeditated murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

Saunders was arrested shortly after the little girl's body was found in Epping Industria in May last year, nine days after she was reported missing.

The Elsies River community is expected to show up in their numbers at the Western Cape High Court as they anxiously wait to hear the punishment Saunders will receive.

Saunders has been behind bars since his arrest following a community tip-off in May last year.

He admitted to necrophilia, feeding the girl poison, as well as choking and suffocating Courtney because she was annoying him and to get back at her mother, Juanita Pieters, with whom he didn’t get along.

In a letter written by Saunders and read out in court during sentencing proceedings, the Elsies River man apologised to the girl's her family as well as his own relatives.

He writes he's ashamed for what he did to the three-year-old, whom he says didn't deserve what happened to her.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)