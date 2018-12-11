Child killer Mortimer Saunders set to be sentenced
The Elsies River man has been convicted of the rape and premeditated murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted child killer Mortimer Saunders is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.
The Elsies River man has been convicted of the rape and premeditated murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.
Saunders was arrested shortly after the little girl's body was found in Epping Industria in May last year, nine days after she was reported missing.
The Elsies River community is expected to show up in their numbers at the Western Cape High Court as they anxiously wait to hear the punishment Saunders will receive.
Saunders has been behind bars since his arrest following a community tip-off in May last year.
He admitted to necrophilia, feeding the girl poison, as well as choking and suffocating Courtney because she was annoying him and to get back at her mother, Juanita Pieters, with whom he didn’t get along.
In a letter written by Saunders and read out in court during sentencing proceedings, the Elsies River man apologised to the girl's her family as well as his own relatives.
He writes he's ashamed for what he did to the three-year-old, whom he says didn't deserve what happened to her.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
BLF claims it has no money to pay legal costs as cases pile up
-
DA to take action after Mngxitama’s 'kill white people' threats
-
Hawks circle ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe over sex harassment claims
-
Eskom's load shedding a diversion, claims former exec Matshela Koko
-
[CARTOON] Beware Of The Dogs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.