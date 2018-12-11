CAF to hold extraordinary meeting in January to decide 2019 Afcon hosts

Cameroon were stripped of the rights to host the tournament after CAF cited readiness issues from the West African country in November, with South Africa the firm favorites to take over.

JOHANNESBURG - The Confederation of African Football’s executive council will hold an extraordinary meeting on 9 January to decide which country will host the African Cup of Nations tournament in 2019.

Cameroon were stripped of the rights to host the tournament after CAF cited readiness issues from the West African country in November with South Africa the firm favorites to take over.

The South African Football Association (Safa) along with the country’s Sports Ministry confirmed an official request was made by CAF to them to consider hosting the tournament that will take place in June 2019.

Safa president Danny Jordaan and Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa did appear to be interested in hosting the tournament but CAF will make an official announcement after their extraordinary meeting on 9 January.