CAF to hold extraordinary meeting in January to decide 2019 Afcon hosts
Cameroon were stripped of the rights to host the tournament after CAF cited readiness issues from the West African country in November, with South Africa the firm favorites to take over.
JOHANNESBURG - The Confederation of African Football’s executive council will hold an extraordinary meeting on 9 January to decide which country will host the African Cup of Nations tournament in 2019.
Cameroon were stripped of the rights to host the tournament after CAF cited readiness issues from the West African country in November with South Africa the firm favorites to take over.
The South African Football Association (Safa) along with the country’s Sports Ministry confirmed an official request was made by CAF to them to consider hosting the tournament that will take place in June 2019.
Safa president Danny Jordaan and Sports Minister Thokozile Xasa did appear to be interested in hosting the tournament but CAF will make an official announcement after their extraordinary meeting on 9 January.
Popular in Sport
-
Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
-
Baroka’s triumphant Telkom Knockout campaign broken down
-
Sterling has endured abuse for years, claims Neville
-
Motaung ‘never’ contacted Patrice Carteron
-
Liverpool turn to Salah to summon Gerrard's spirit for Napoli showdown
-
Raheem Sterling accuses newspapers of fuelling racism
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.