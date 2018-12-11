BLF defends ‘kill white people’ statement

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama is adamant his comments were taken out of context by the media.

JOHANNESBURG - Black First Land First (BLF) says the statements it made regarding white South Africans were in response to comments made by billionaire Johann Rupert about taxi operators.

BLF held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon after its leader Andile Mngxitama reportedly urged supporters in Potchefstroom to kill five white people for every black person who dies due to taxi violence.

Mngxitama is adamant his comments were taken out of context by the media.

He says their message was in defence of black people.

“We’re saying Johann Rupert, this time around no! That’s what we’re saying. We’re saying no we’ll not try black people you send, we have no beef with the taxi industry. When you send them to kill one of us, we’ll keep fighting.”

At the same time, the group was in the Equality Court on Tuesday in the matter between itself and a complainant represented by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The complainant has accused the BLF of using hate speech.

The BLF says groups and people who have taken them to court over various incidents are opportunistic as they know that they cannot afford legal representation.

