Cele officially opens new police station in murder capital Nyanga

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Cele officially opens new police station in murder capital Nyanga

The new police station will serve the Nyanga community following an outcry from residents that another police station is desperately needed.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Minister of Police Bheki Cele (C) attend the official opening of a police station in Samora Machel, Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Minister of Police Bheki Cele (C) attend the official opening of a police station in Samora Machel, Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele has officially opened a new police station in Samora Machel, Cape Town.

The new police station will serve the Nyanga community following an outcry from residents that another police station is desperately needed.

Nyanga has the highest murder rate in the country.

Cele has cut the ribbon at a long-awaited police station in Nyanga.

He’s also conducted an inspection and handed over the keys to new vehicles.

One hundred and sixteen officers will be stationed at the facility, and they will be resourced with 54 cars.

Cele says the new facility will alleviate the caseload at the Nyanga police station.

“I hope this [launch of new police station] will see a decrease in crime and an improvement in the lives of the people of Nyanga.”

The station is, however, only a temporary building, until construction is completed in 2023.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA