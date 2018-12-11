Cele officially opens new police station in murder capital Nyanga

The new police station will serve the Nyanga community following an outcry from residents that another police station is desperately needed.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele has officially opened a new police station in Samora Machel, Cape Town.

Nyanga has the highest murder rate in the country.

Cele has cut the ribbon at a long-awaited police station in Nyanga.

He’s also conducted an inspection and handed over the keys to new vehicles.

One hundred and sixteen officers will be stationed at the facility, and they will be resourced with 54 cars.

Cele says the new facility will alleviate the caseload at the Nyanga police station.

“I hope this [launch of new police station] will see a decrease in crime and an improvement in the lives of the people of Nyanga.”

The station is, however, only a temporary building, until construction is completed in 2023.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)