Cele officially opens new police station in murder capital Nyanga
The new police station will serve the Nyanga community following an outcry from residents that another police station is desperately needed.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele has officially opened a new police station in Samora Machel, Cape Town.
The new police station will serve the Nyanga community following an outcry from residents that another police station is desperately needed.
Nyanga has the highest murder rate in the country.
Cele has cut the ribbon at a long-awaited police station in Nyanga.
He’s also conducted an inspection and handed over the keys to new vehicles.
One hundred and sixteen officers will be stationed at the facility, and they will be resourced with 54 cars.
Cele says the new facility will alleviate the caseload at the Nyanga police station.
“I hope this [launch of new police station] will see a decrease in crime and an improvement in the lives of the people of Nyanga.”
The station is, however, only a temporary building, until construction is completed in 2023.
The new police station will serve the Nyanga community following an outcry from residents that another police station is desperately needed. KP pic.twitter.com/2h1fuG0xC1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
BLF defends ‘kill white people’ statement
-
Moyane failed court bid allows Ramaphosa to appoint new Sars head
-
BLF claims it has no money to pay legal costs as cases pile up
-
ANC sacks 7 Limpopo mayors linked to VBS saga
-
Eskom's load shedding a diversion, claims former exec Matshela Koko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.