ANCWL to support Pule Mabe’s PA in sexual harassment matter

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ Women's League (ANCWL) says it will meet with the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte to come up with ways to help an ANC employee who has accused its spokesperson of sexual harassment.

The 26-year-old woman wrote a 14-page letter to Duarte last month explaining her ordeal at the hands of her boss Pule Mabe.

She says he tried to have sex with her in return for the job and cut her salary after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

The league has asked its mother body to consider suspending Mabe amid the serious allegation.

