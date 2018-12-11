ANCWL calls for swift action against ANC members accused of sex harassment

This follows revelations on Monday that ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is being accused of sexual harassment by his personal assistant.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL)’s has called on its mother body to take swift action against any of its members accused of sexual harassment.

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that a 26-year-old woman has penned a grievance letter to the party's secretary-general Jessie Duarte last month claiming she was sexually harassed by her boss Pule Mabe.

Eyewitness News is in possession of the 14-page letter where the woman explains the details of her ordeal with the party's spokesperson.

The league has described the issue as disturbing, saying that decisive steps should be taken following the accusations of sexual harassment by Mabe's personal assistance.

The 26-year-old woman has told EWN that she came forward with her story to assist other young women facing similar challenges to speak up.

ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba has called on the mother body to suspend Mabe in the meantime.

“Let him be relieved of his duties and begin to deal with this matter in a proper organisational manner.”

The league says it's resolute in supporting victims of sexual harassment.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)